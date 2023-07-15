BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Friday's Matches

Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0

Saturday's Matches

Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0

San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0

Sunday's Matches

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0

Colon 0, Belgrano 0

Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Tuesday's Matches

Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Newell's 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Gimnasia 0

Friday's Matches

Sarmiento 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 0, Talleres 1

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 5 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 5 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 5 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 5 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

