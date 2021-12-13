BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Superliga
Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia 4, Estudiantes 4
Independiente 1, San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 2, Defensa y Justicia 3
Monday's Matches
Aldosivi 3, Argentinos 2
Newell's 0, Banfield 0
Friday's Matches
CA Platense 3, Velez Sarsfield 2
Estudiantes 2, Aldosivi 3
Saturday's Matches
Argentinos 2, Sarmiento 0
Rosario Central 1, Huracan 4
Patronato Parana 0, Gimnasia 0
Racing Club 2, Godoy Cruz 1
Santa Fe 3, Colon 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 8, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo 3, Newell's 2
Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 1
Talleres 1, Independiente 2
Monday's Match
Banfield 0, Arsenal 0