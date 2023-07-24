BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1
Gimnasia 1, Boca Juniors 3
Lanus 2, Banfield 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Independiente 1
Argentinos 1, Colon 0
Monday's Matches
Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1
Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2
Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0
CA Platense 0, Huracan 1
Sunday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0
Rosario Central 3, River Plate 3
Monday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 2:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.
Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.
