BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1
Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0
Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0
River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1
Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0
Monday's Matches
Colon 1, Newell's 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1
Friday's Match
Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Tigre 0
CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Independiente 2, Colon 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1
Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1
Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.
