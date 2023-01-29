BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2
Talleres 0, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2
Sunday's Matches
CA Platense 2, Newell's 2
Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0
Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.
Banfield vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.
Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
