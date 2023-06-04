BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Saturday's Matches

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1

Talleres 1, Argentinos 0

Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0

Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Monday's Matches

Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, River Plate 2

Thursday's Matches

Sarmiento 0, Newell's 0

Arsenal 1, Boca Juniors 0

Friday's Matches

Estudiantes 5, Barracas Central 2

Tigre 1, Talleres 3

Argentinos 1, CA Platense 0

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Huracan 0

Rosario Central 4, Instituto AC Cordoba 1

Racing Club 2, Banfield 0

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Rosario Central, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

CA Platense vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.

Talleres vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. River Plate, 6:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you