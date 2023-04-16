BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Saturday's Matches
Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0
Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1
Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3
Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3
Sunday's Matches
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1
Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0
Huracan 0, River Plate 3
Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2
Tuesday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0
Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3
Wednesday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0
Belgrano 2, Huracan 0
Racing Club 0, Newell's 1
Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0
Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Thursday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Godoy Cruz 3
Colon 2, Talleres 2
River Plate 3, Gimnasia 0
Tigre 1, Sarmiento 0
Saturday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2
Huracan 0, Argentinos 0
Sunday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0
Independiente 1, Racing Club 1
Newell's 0, River Plate 1
Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0
Monday's Matches
CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Match
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
