BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
Boca Juniors 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Talleres 0, Lanus 1
Argentinos 0, River Plate 3
Monday's Match
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1
Tuesday's Matches
Aldosivi 2, Barracas Central 0
Godoy Cruz 0, San Lorenzo 0
Newell's 0, Arsenal 0
Sarmiento 2, Tigre 2
Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0
Wednesday's Matches
Colon 1, Patronato Parana 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Racing Club 3
Atletico Tucuman 2, CA Platense 1
River Plate 5, Estudiantes 0
Independiente 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Thursday's Matches
Lanus 0, Argentinos 4
Huracan 1, Talleres 0
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Sarmiento 1
San Lorenzo 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Santa Fe 1, Arsenal 0
CA Platense 1, Colon 2
Sunday's Matches
Tigre 2, Independiente 1
Banfield 0, Gimnasia 2
Talleres 3, Godoy Cruz 1
Boca Juniors 2, Aldosivi 1
Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1
Monday's Matches
Argentinos 1, Huracan 1
Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 0
Estudiantes 3, Lanus 1
Racing Club 2, Atletico Tucuman 0
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. Banfield, 1 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
Independiente vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Colon vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Arsenal vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. Talleres, 12 p.m.
Independiente vs. Banfield, 12 p.m.
Newell's vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Patronato Parana, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.
