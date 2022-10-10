BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

Boca Juniors 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Talleres 0, Lanus 1

Argentinos 0, River Plate 3

Monday's Match

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Tuesday's Matches

Aldosivi 2, Barracas Central 0

Godoy Cruz 0, San Lorenzo 0

Newell's 0, Arsenal 0

Sarmiento 2, Tigre 2

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0

Wednesday's Matches

Colon 1, Patronato Parana 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Racing Club 3

Atletico Tucuman 2, CA Platense 1

River Plate 5, Estudiantes 0

Independiente 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Thursday's Matches

Lanus 0, Argentinos 4

Huracan 1, Talleres 0

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, Sarmiento 1

San Lorenzo 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Santa Fe 1, Arsenal 0

CA Platense 1, Colon 2

Sunday's Matches

Tigre 2, Independiente 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 2

Talleres 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Boca Juniors 2, Aldosivi 1

Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1

Monday's Matches

Argentinos 1, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Estudiantes 3, Lanus 1

Racing Club 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Aldosivi vs. Banfield, 1 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

Independiente vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Colon vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Arsenal vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aldosivi vs. Talleres, 12 p.m.

Independiente vs. Banfield, 12 p.m.

Newell's vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Patronato Parana, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.

