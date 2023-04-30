BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Saturday's Matches
Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1
Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Belgrano 1, Newell's 0
Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0
Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1
Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0
River Plate 2, Independiente 0
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3
Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4
Tuesday's Match
Tigre 1, Huracan 0
Thursday's Matches
CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2
Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Friday's Matches
Newell's 0, Argentinos 0
Huracan 2, Arsenal 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1
Saturday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1
Sunday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0
Independiente 2, Belgrano 0
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
