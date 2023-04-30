BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4

Tuesday's Match

Tigre 1, Huracan 0

Thursday's Matches

CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday's Matches

Newell's 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 2, Arsenal 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1

Saturday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

