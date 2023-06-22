BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe 1, Lanus 1

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday's Matches

Estudiantes 1, San Lorenzo 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Gimnasia 0

Thursday's Matches

Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Racing Club 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 1

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Match

Belgrano vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you