BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Saturday's Matches
Santa Fe 1, Lanus 1
Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday's Matches
Estudiantes 1, San Lorenzo 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Gimnasia 0
Thursday's Matches
Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Racing Club 1, Barracas Central 1
River Plate 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 1
Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Match
Belgrano vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Estudiantes vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.
Colon vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.
Banfield vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.
Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Independiente vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.
