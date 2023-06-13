BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Friday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

CA Platense 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1

Talleres 1, Arsenal 0

Monday's Matches

Newell's 1, Santa Fe 1

San Lorenzo 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Banfield 1, River Plate 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Racing Club 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Argentinos 1

Tuesday's Matches

Colon 1, Estudiantes 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Belgrano 0

Gimnasia 1, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Godoy Cruz 1

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6:45 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.

