BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Friday's Matches

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday's Matches

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Sunday's Matches

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0

Banfield 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0

Monday's Match

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday's Match

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate 2, Colon 0

Thursday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0

Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1

Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you