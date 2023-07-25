BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Monday's Matches
Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1
Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2
Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0
CA Platense 0, Huracan 1
Sunday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0
Rosario Central 3, River Plate 3
Monday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Racing Club 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Boca Juniors 2, Newell's 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barracas Central 0, Arsenal 0
Colon 1, Tigre 3
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.
Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.
