BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Monday's Matches

Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1

Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2

Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0

CA Platense 0, Huracan 1

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0

Rosario Central 3, River Plate 3

Monday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 2

Banfield 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Racing Club 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Boca Juniors 2, Newell's 1

Tuesday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Arsenal 0

Colon 1, Tigre 3

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.

Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.

