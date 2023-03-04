BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
Belgrano 0, Tigre 2
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1
CA Platense 2, Talleres 4
Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2
Sunday's Matches
Colon 1, Huracan 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 1, Arsenal 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 3, Newell's 1
Banfield 0, Independiente 0
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Gimnasia 0
Racing Club 2, Lanus 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Argentinos 0
Friday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0
Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1
Saturday's Matches
CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Gimnasia 0, Colon 0
Lanus 0, River Plate 2
Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Independiente, 3 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 5:15 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.
Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.
