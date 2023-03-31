BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Thursday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday's Matches

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Belgrano vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you