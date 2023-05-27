BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday's Matches

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you