BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Monday's Match
Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2
Tuesday's Match
Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1
Tigre 1, Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 2, Colon 0
Thursday's Matches
Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0
Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1
Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1
Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2
Friday's Matches
Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0
Saturday's Matches
Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0
San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0
Sunday's Matches
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1
CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0
Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Arsenal 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0
Colon 0, Belgrano 0
Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0
Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0
Tuesday's Matches
Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Independiente 0, Newell's 2
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.
Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.