BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Monday's Match

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday's Match

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate 2, Colon 0

Thursday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0

Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1

Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1

Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2

Friday's Matches

Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0

Saturday's Matches

Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0

San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0

Sunday's Matches

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0

Colon 0, Belgrano 0

Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Tuesday's Matches

Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Newell's 2

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you