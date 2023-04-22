BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Saturday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2
Huracan 0, Argentinos 0
Sunday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0
Independiente 1, Racing Club 1
Newell's 0, River Plate 1
Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0
Monday's Matches
CA Platense 0, Colon 0
Banfield 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Sarmiento 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 2, Rosario Central 2
Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 4
Friday's Match
Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Saturday's Matches
Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1
Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Belgrano 1, Newell's 0
Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 10 a.m.
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 4:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Tigre vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Newell's vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
