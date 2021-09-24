BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Superliga
Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 1, Sarmiento 1
Velez Sarsfield 3, Aldosivi 2
Racing Club 1, Talleres 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 2
Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana 1, Estudiantes 2
Colon 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
CA Platense 0, Argentinos 0
Huracan 0, Independiente 1
River Plate 1, Arsenal 0
Monday's Matches
Gimnasia 1, Santa Fe 0
Lanus 1, Newell's 2
Rosario Central 1, San Lorenzo 0
Defensa y Justicia 0, Banfield 0
Friday's Matches
Sarmiento 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Estudiantes vs. CA Platense, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. Gimnasia, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Lanus, 2:45 p.m.
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 2:45 p.m.
Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. River Plate, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:45 p.m.
Independiente vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 7:15 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
Newell's vs. Huracan, 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Lanus vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's, 12:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. Argentinos, 12:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 12:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Estudiantes, 7:15 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Banfield, 7:15 p.m.