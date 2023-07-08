BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
CA Platense 0, Lanus 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0
Saturday's Matches
Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1
San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0
Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Sunday's Matches
Independiente 1, Huracan 0
Colon 0, Racing Club 4
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0
Banfield 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0
Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0
Monday's Match
Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2
Tuesday's Match
Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1
Tigre 1, Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 2, Colon 0
Thursday's Matches
Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0
Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1
Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1
Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2
Friday's Matches
Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0
Saturday's Matches
Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:45 p.m.
Independiente vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.
Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.