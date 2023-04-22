Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate12100222530
San Lorenzo1273214524
Belgrano1373313924
Lanus13643211422
Rosario Central12642161422
Talleres12633201021
Defensa y Justicia1263316821
Godoy Cruz13625171720
Argentinos1253415818
Racing Club12534151318
Estudiantes12534131218
Newell's13535101218
CA Platense12453141417
Tigre12444121316
Instituto AC Cordoba12444121316
Velez Sarsfield13364161315
Sarmiento13436141415
CA Central Cordoba SE1343681515
Boca Juniors12426131214
Colon13283121414
Huracan12345131713
Barracas Central12345101613
Banfield1234581413
Arsenal13328111911
Gimnasia1232792011
Independiente1217491310
Atletico Tucuman1217481510
Santa Fe131578208

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1

Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2

Huracan 0, Argentinos 0

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0

Independiente 1, Racing Club 1

Newell's 0, River Plate 1

Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0

Monday, April 17

CA Platense 0, Colon 0

Banfield 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Sarmiento 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Rosario Central 2

Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 4

Friday, April 21

Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 10 a.m.

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 4:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Newell's vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

