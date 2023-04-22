Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|12
|10
|0
|2
|22
|5
|30
|San Lorenzo
|12
|7
|3
|2
|14
|5
|24
|Belgrano
|13
|7
|3
|3
|13
|9
|24
|Lanus
|13
|6
|4
|3
|21
|14
|22
|Rosario Central
|12
|6
|4
|2
|16
|14
|22
|Talleres
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|10
|21
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|8
|21
|Godoy Cruz
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|17
|20
|Argentinos
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|8
|18
|Racing Club
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|13
|18
|Estudiantes
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|12
|18
|Newell's
|13
|5
|3
|5
|10
|12
|18
|CA Platense
|12
|4
|5
|3
|14
|14
|17
|Tigre
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Velez Sarsfield
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|13
|15
|Sarmiento
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|14
|15
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|13
|4
|3
|6
|8
|15
|15
|Boca Juniors
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|12
|14
|Colon
|13
|2
|8
|3
|12
|14
|14
|Huracan
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|17
|13
|Barracas Central
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|16
|13
|Banfield
|12
|3
|4
|5
|8
|14
|13
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|2
|8
|11
|19
|11
|Gimnasia
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|20
|11
|Independiente
|12
|1
|7
|4
|9
|13
|10
|Atletico Tucuman
|12
|1
|7
|4
|8
|15
|10
|Santa Fe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|20
|8
Saturday, April 15
Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2
Huracan 0, Argentinos 0
Sunday, April 16
Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0
Independiente 1, Racing Club 1
Newell's 0, River Plate 1
Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0
Monday, April 17
CA Platense 0, Colon 0
Banfield 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Sarmiento 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 2, Rosario Central 2
Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 4
Friday, April 21
Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Saturday, April 22
Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1
Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Belgrano 1, Newell's 0
Sunday, April 23
San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 10 a.m.
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 4:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Tigre vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Newell's vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
