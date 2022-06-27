Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Newell's54106113
Gimnasia53208311
Racing Club53021059
Boca Juniors53021189
CA Platense5230429
River Plate5221738
Banfield5221548
Huracan5221438
San Lorenzo5140757
Sarmiento5212557
CA Central Cordoba SE5212557
Argentinos5212557
Patronato Parana5212677
Independiente5212677
Estudiantes5212567
Santa Fe52128117
Godoy Cruz4202546
Atletico Tucuman4130326
Lanus5122455
Velez Sarsfield5122455
Colon5122455
Tigre5122795
Arsenal5041674
Defensa y Justicia5041454
Talleres5113354
Rosario Central5113154
Barracas Central5032583
Aldosivi5014191

Sunday, June 19

Tigre 0, Banfield 1

Lanus 1, Colon 0

Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Santa Fe 1, River Plate 5

Barracas Central 1, Boca Juniors 3

Monday, June 20

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Independiente 2, Estudiantes 1

Newell's 1, Argentinos 0

Tuesday, June 21

Aldosivi 0, CA Platense 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, San Lorenzo 2

Friday, June 24

Banfield 1, Barracas Central 1

Rosario Central 0, Gimnasia 1

Boca Juniors 1, Santa Fe 2

Saturday, June 25

Talleres 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Estudiantes 0, Newell's 2

Colon 0, Huracan 1

River Plate 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, June 26

San Lorenzo 1, Tigre 1

CA Platense 0, Sarmiento 0

Racing Club 5, Aldosivi 0

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Monday, June 27

Patronato Parana 3, Independiente 1

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 1

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Tigre vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 12 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 2 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Rosario Central vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.



