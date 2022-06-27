Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newell's
|5
|4
|1
|0
|6
|1
|13
|Gimnasia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|11
|Racing Club
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|9
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|8
|9
|CA Platense
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|9
|River Plate
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|8
|Banfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|Huracan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|San Lorenzo
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|5
|7
|Sarmiento
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Argentinos
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Patronato Parana
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|7
|7
|Independiente
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|7
|7
|Estudiantes
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Santa Fe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Lanus
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|Velez Sarsfield
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|Colon
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|Tigre
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|5
|Arsenal
|5
|0
|4
|1
|6
|7
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Talleres
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Rosario Central
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|4
|Barracas Central
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|3
|Aldosivi
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|9
|1
Sunday, June 19
Tigre 0, Banfield 1
Lanus 1, Colon 0
Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Santa Fe 1, River Plate 5
Barracas Central 1, Boca Juniors 3
Monday, June 20
Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 0
Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1
Independiente 2, Estudiantes 1
Newell's 1, Argentinos 0
Tuesday, June 21
Aldosivi 0, CA Platense 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, San Lorenzo 2
Friday, June 24
Banfield 1, Barracas Central 1
Rosario Central 0, Gimnasia 1
Boca Juniors 1, Santa Fe 2
Saturday, June 25
Talleres 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Estudiantes 0, Newell's 2
Colon 0, Huracan 1
River Plate 2, Lanus 1
Sunday, June 26
San Lorenzo 1, Tigre 1
CA Platense 0, Sarmiento 0
Racing Club 5, Aldosivi 0
Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1
Monday, June 27
Patronato Parana 3, Independiente 1
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 1
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Tigre vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 12 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 2 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
Huracan vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Newell's vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.
Independiente vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Rosario Central vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.
