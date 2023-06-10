Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate181323311141
Talleres201244351740
San Lorenzo19106319736
Estudiantes191054251635
Rosario Central20974292334
Lanus19964271833
Belgrano19946171531
Defensa y Justicia18864231230
Godoy Cruz19856222129
Boca Juniors20848231828
Newell's19766161527
Argentinos19757221726
CA Platense20758212426
Sarmiento20677181725
CA Central Cordoba SE19658162123
Barracas Central20587192623
Racing Club18648222722
Tigre20578182322
Gimnasia19649162722
Independiente20497202321
Instituto AC Cordoba19568152521
Colon193115172020
Velez Sarsfield18396181918
Atletico Tucuman19397152218
Huracan19469152318
Banfield19469122218
Santa Fe18468122218
Arsenal205213152717

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes 5, Barracas Central 2

Tigre 1, Talleres 3

Argentinos 1, CA Platense 0

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Huracan 0

Rosario Central 4, Instituto AC Cordoba 1

Racing Club 2, Banfield 0

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0

Godoy Cruz 2, Independiente 1

Lanus 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

Friday, June 9

Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, June 10

CA Platense 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1

Talleres 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, June 12

Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. River Plate, 6:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m. ppd

Wednesday, June 21

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

