Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rosario Central3210537
Belgrano3210317
Huracan2200746
River Plate3201536
Lanus2200426
Talleres3201426
Defensa y Justicia3201546
San Lorenzo3201326
Godoy Cruz3201216
CA Platense3120545
Instituto AC Cordoba2110204
Tigre2110434
Velez Sarsfield3111324
Sarmiento3111554
Newell's3111334
Boca Juniors3111224
Independiente3111224
Barracas Central2101543
Argentinos3102233
Banfield3021232
Estudiantes2011231
Racing Club2011011
Arsenal3012241
Santa Fe2011021
Atletico Tucuman3012141
CA Central Cordoba SE3012031
Gimnasia3012151
Colon3003150

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 3, Banfield 2

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0

Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central 2, Arsenal 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 0

River Plate 2, Argentinos 1

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 5:15 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

