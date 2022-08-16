Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|13
|8
|4
|1
|14
|6
|28
|Gimnasia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|14
|7
|25
|Godoy Cruz
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|24
|Huracan
|13
|6
|5
|2
|16
|10
|23
|Argentinos
|13
|7
|2
|4
|17
|12
|23
|River Plate
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|13
|21
|Racing Club
|13
|5
|6
|2
|19
|11
|21
|Patronato Parana
|13
|6
|3
|4
|19
|15
|21
|CA Platense
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|Santa Fe
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|19
|21
|San Lorenzo
|14
|4
|8
|2
|19
|15
|20
|Boca Juniors
|13
|6
|1
|6
|18
|20
|19
|Tigre
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|18
|17
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|8
|2
|15
|15
|17
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|18
|17
|Newell's
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|13
|17
|Rosario Central
|13
|5
|2
|6
|11
|14
|17
|Sarmiento
|14
|5
|2
|7
|15
|19
|17
|Estudiantes
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|16
|16
|Banfield
|13
|3
|6
|4
|13
|13
|15
|Defensa y Justicia
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|13
|15
|Colon
|14
|3
|6
|5
|11
|16
|15
|Barracas Central
|13
|3
|5
|5
|14
|19
|14
|Talleres
|12
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
|12
|Independiente
|13
|3
|3
|7
|12
|16
|12
|Velez Sarsfield
|13
|1
|7
|5
|13
|17
|10
|Aldosivi
|13
|2
|2
|9
|7
|21
|8
|Lanus
|13
|1
|4
|8
|11
|20
|7
Monday, Aug. 8
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Tigre 3, Rosario Central 1
Thursday, Aug. 11
Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Colon 1, Arsenal 1
Friday, Aug. 12
CA Platense 3, Banfield 1
Huracan 4, Sarmiento 1
Patronato Parana 3, San Lorenzo 2
Saturday, Aug. 13
Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1
Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0
Lanus 1, Independiente 1
River Plate 4, Newell's 1
Sunday, Aug. 14
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1
Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0
Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0
San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0
Independiente vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Newell's vs. Lanus, 3:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 1:30 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. Velez Sarsfield, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.
Huracan vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Lanus vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.
