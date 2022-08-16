Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1384114628
Gimnasia1374214725
Godoy Cruz14734171224
Huracan13652161023
Argentinos13724171223
River Plate13634211321
Racing Club13562191121
Patronato Parana13634191521
CA Platense14563151321
Santa Fe12633201921
San Lorenzo14482191520
Boca Juniors13616182019
Tigre13454201817
Arsenal13382151517
CA Central Cordoba SE14527171817
Newell's13454111317
Rosario Central13526111417
Sarmiento14527151917
Estudiantes13445141616
Banfield13364131315
Defensa y Justicia13364111315
Colon14365111615
Barracas Central13355141914
Talleres1233681112
Independiente13337121612
Velez Sarsfield13175131710
Aldosivi132297218
Lanus1314811207

Monday, Aug. 8

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Tigre 3, Rosario Central 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Colon 1, Arsenal 1

Friday, Aug. 12

CA Platense 3, Banfield 1

Huracan 4, Sarmiento 1

Patronato Parana 3, San Lorenzo 2

Saturday, Aug. 13

Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1

Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0

Lanus 1, Independiente 1

River Plate 4, Newell's 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1

Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0

San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0

Independiente vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Newell's vs. Lanus, 3:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 1:30 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. Velez Sarsfield, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Huracan vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.

