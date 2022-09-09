Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1796219833
Gimnasia1796219833
Huracan17872211231
Godoy Cruz17944211431
Argentinos18936201630
River Plate17854271429
Boca Juniors17926232229
Racing Club17773241428
CA Platense17683171326
Santa Fe17755212226
San Lorenzo175102221725
Patronato Parana17665221924
Estudiantes17656161723
Newell's17656151623
Barracas Central18657202623
Tigre17575242222
Sarmiento18648182222
Rosario Central18648141822
Arsenal173104161819
Banfield17476151719
Defensa y Justicia17476141819
Independiente18468192218
CA Central Cordoba SE17539192518
Colon17467142018
Talleres16367121615
Aldosivi183411112813
Velez Sarsfield17197172312
Lanus182511152811

Thursday, Sept. 1

Huracan 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Saturday, Sept. 3

Lanus 1, Tigre 2

Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Newell's 1

Aldosivi 1, Sarmiento 2

Racing Club 1, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Independiente 1

Sunday, Sept. 4

Patronato Parana 0, Santa Fe 0

CA Platense 0, Estudiantes 0

Colon 1, Boca Juniors 2

River Plate 2, Barracas Central 0

Monday, Sept. 5

Defensa y Justicia 0, San Lorenzo 0

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Banfield 0

Thursday, Sept. 8

Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0

Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 9

Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 12 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Sarmiento vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Patronato Parana, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Aldosivi vs. Newell's, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

