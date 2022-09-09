Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|33
|Gimnasia
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|33
|Huracan
|17
|8
|7
|2
|21
|12
|31
|Godoy Cruz
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|14
|31
|Argentinos
|18
|9
|3
|6
|20
|16
|30
|River Plate
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|14
|29
|Boca Juniors
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23
|22
|29
|Racing Club
|17
|7
|7
|3
|24
|14
|28
|CA Platense
|17
|6
|8
|3
|17
|13
|26
|Santa Fe
|17
|7
|5
|5
|21
|22
|26
|San Lorenzo
|17
|5
|10
|2
|22
|17
|25
|Patronato Parana
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|19
|24
|Estudiantes
|17
|6
|5
|6
|16
|17
|23
|Newell's
|17
|6
|5
|6
|15
|16
|23
|Barracas Central
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|26
|23
|Tigre
|17
|5
|7
|5
|24
|22
|22
|Sarmiento
|18
|6
|4
|8
|18
|22
|22
|Rosario Central
|18
|6
|4
|8
|14
|18
|22
|Arsenal
|17
|3
|10
|4
|16
|18
|19
|Banfield
|17
|4
|7
|6
|15
|17
|19
|Defensa y Justicia
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|18
|19
|Independiente
|18
|4
|6
|8
|19
|22
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|17
|5
|3
|9
|19
|25
|18
|Colon
|17
|4
|6
|7
|14
|20
|18
|Talleres
|16
|3
|6
|7
|12
|16
|15
|Aldosivi
|18
|3
|4
|11
|11
|28
|13
|Velez Sarsfield
|17
|1
|9
|7
|17
|23
|12
|Lanus
|18
|2
|5
|11
|15
|28
|11
Thursday, Sept. 1
Huracan 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Saturday, Sept. 3
Lanus 1, Tigre 2
Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, Newell's 1
Aldosivi 1, Sarmiento 2
Racing Club 1, Argentinos 0
Gimnasia 3, Independiente 1
Sunday, Sept. 4
Patronato Parana 0, Santa Fe 0
CA Platense 0, Estudiantes 0
Colon 1, Boca Juniors 2
River Plate 2, Barracas Central 0
Monday, Sept. 5
Defensa y Justicia 0, San Lorenzo 0
Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Banfield 0
Thursday, Sept. 8
Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0
Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0
Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1
Friday, Sept. 9
Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0
Patronato Parana vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.
Tigre vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
Banfield vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 12 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.
Talleres vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Sarmiento vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Patronato Parana, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Aldosivi vs. Newell's, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
Lanus vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
