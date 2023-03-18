Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
San Lorenzo751110316
River Plate750212515
Defensa y Justicia842211614
Racing Club842211714
Talleres741212713
Lanus741210613
Huracan733112812
Godoy Cruz84047712
Boca Juniors73227511
Newell's73228711
Rosario Central732281111
Belgrano83235911
Instituto AC Cordoba72418610
Argentinos73137510
CA Platense8242111310
Velez Sarsfield7232879
Barracas Central82339109
Sarmiento72231098
Independiente8152798
CA Central Cordoba SE7223468
Tigre82248118
Arsenal82247108
Estudiantes7223698
Santa Fe8143697
Atletico Tucuman81435107
Banfield7133366
Colon80536105
Gimnasia71243105

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

