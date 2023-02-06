Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Lanus2200426
Godoy Cruz2200206
Instituto AC Cordoba2110204
CA Platense2110434
Tigre2110434
Rosario Central2110324
Newell's2110324
Belgrano2110214
Boca Juniors2110104
Huracan1100423
Barracas Central2101543
River Plate2101323
Velez Sarsfield2101323
Talleres2101213
Defensa y Justicia2101443
Independiente2101223
San Lorenzo2101223
Argentinos2101113
Banfield1010001
Estudiantes2011231
Arsenal2011121
Racing Club2011011
Sarmiento2011351
CA Central Cordoba SE2011021
Santa Fe2011021
Colon2002130
Atletico Tucuman2002030
Gimnasia2002150

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you