Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate970215521
Talleres1061318819
Lanus1052314817
San Lorenzo952210417
Racing Club10523141117
Rosario Central9522131217
CA Platense10442141316
Defensa y Justicia943211615
Belgrano104338915
Velez Sarsfield10352151014
Boca Juniors942312814
Argentinos1042410714
Newell's942391014
Instituto AC Cordoba10343111213
Huracan9333131212
Sarmiento10334121112
Godoy Cruz940571012
Estudiantes9324101111
Tigre9324101211
CA Central Cordoba SE932451011
Gimnasia1032591511
Banfield1024471110
Independiente9162799
Barracas Central102359169
Atletico Tucuman91535108
Arsenal102267148
Santa Fe101456137
Colon90636106

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

