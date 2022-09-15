Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gimnasia191063211036
Atletico Tucuman19982211035
Boca Juniors191126252235
Huracan19892231433
Godoy Cruz19955221832
Racing Club19874251531
Argentinos19937211830
River Plate19856281729
CA Platense19784181429
Newell's19856191729
San Lorenzo195122231827
Patronato Parana19766232027
Estudiantes19766181827
Santa Fe18756212326
Banfield19676191925
Tigre19595262424
Barracas Central19667212724
Rosario Central19658151923
Defensa y Justicia19577162022
Sarmiento19649192422
Independiente19568212321
CA Central Cordoba SE18639222521
Arsenal193115182220
Talleres18477141719
Colon19478152219
Velez Sarsfield181107192513
Aldosivi193412123013
Lanus192512152911

Thursday, Sept. 8

Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0

Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 9

Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana 1, CA Platense 0

Tigre 1, Huracan 1

Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 2, Colon 1

Sunday, Sept. 11

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 0

Arsenal 2, Velez Sarsfield 2

Boca Juniors 1, River Plate 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Monday, Sept. 12

Sarmiento 1, Independiente 2

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m. ppd

Huracan 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Santa Fe 0

Racing Club 1, Patronato Parana 0

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Aldosivi 1, Newell's 2

Colon 0, San Lorenzo 0

River Plate 1, Banfield 2

Lanus 0, Boca Juniors 1

Thursday, Sept. 15

Rosario Central 1, Estudiantes 1

Defensa y Justicia 2, Argentinos 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Talleres 1

Gimnasia 2, Arsenal 0

Saturday, Sept. 17

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Racing Club vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 4 p.m.

