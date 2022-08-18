Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|8
|5
|1
|14
|6
|29
|Gimnasia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|14
|7
|25
|Huracan
|14
|6
|6
|2
|17
|11
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|24
|Argentinos
|13
|7
|2
|4
|17
|12
|23
|River Plate
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|13
|22
|Racing Club
|13
|5
|6
|2
|19
|11
|21
|Patronato Parana
|13
|6
|3
|4
|19
|15
|21
|CA Platense
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|Santa Fe
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|19
|21
|San Lorenzo
|14
|4
|8
|2
|19
|15
|20
|Newell's
|14
|5
|5
|4
|13
|13
|20
|Boca Juniors
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|20
|20
|Tigre
|14
|4
|6
|4
|20
|18
|18
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|9
|2
|15
|15
|18
|Rosario Central
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|18
|17
|Barracas Central
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|20
|17
|Sarmiento
|14
|5
|2
|7
|15
|19
|17
|Estudiantes
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|16
|16
|Banfield
|13
|3
|6
|4
|13
|13
|15
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|3
|6
|5
|12
|16
|15
|Colon
|14
|3
|6
|5
|11
|16
|15
|Independiente
|14
|3
|4
|7
|13
|17
|13
|Talleres
|12
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
|12
|Aldosivi
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|23
|11
|Velez Sarsfield
|14
|1
|7
|6
|15
|20
|10
|Lanus
|14
|1
|4
|9
|11
|22
|7
Thursday, Aug. 11
Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Colon 1, Arsenal 1
Friday, Aug. 12
CA Platense 3, Banfield 1
Huracan 4, Sarmiento 1
Patronato Parana 3, San Lorenzo 2
Saturday, Aug. 13
Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1
Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0
Lanus 1, Independiente 1
River Plate 4, Newell's 1
Sunday, Aug. 14
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1
Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0
Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0
San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0
Independiente 1, Huracan 1
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Newell's 2, Lanus 0
Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Arsenal 0, River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0
Thursday, Aug. 18
Barracas Central 3, Defensa y Justicia 1
Aldosivi 3, Velez Sarsfield 2
Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.
Huracan vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Lanus vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.
Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Colon, 4 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.
Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.
Talleres vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.
Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.