Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1485114629
Gimnasia1374214725
Huracan14662171124
Godoy Cruz14734171224
Argentinos13724171223
River Plate14644211322
Racing Club13562191121
Patronato Parana13634191521
CA Platense14563151321
Santa Fe12633201921
San Lorenzo14482191520
Newell's14554131320
Boca Juniors14626182020
Tigre14464201818
Arsenal14392151518
Rosario Central14536111418
CA Central Cordoba SE14527171817
Barracas Central14455172017
Sarmiento14527151917
Estudiantes13445141616
Banfield13364131315
Defensa y Justicia14365121615
Colon14365111615
Independiente14347131713
Talleres1233681112
Aldosivi14329102311
Velez Sarsfield14176152010
Lanus1414911227

Thursday, Aug. 11

Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Colon 1, Arsenal 1

Friday, Aug. 12

CA Platense 3, Banfield 1

Huracan 4, Sarmiento 1

Patronato Parana 3, San Lorenzo 2

Saturday, Aug. 13

Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1

Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0

Lanus 1, Independiente 1

River Plate 4, Newell's 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1

Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0

San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0

Independiente 1, Huracan 1

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Newell's 2, Lanus 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Arsenal 0, River Plate 0

Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Barracas Central 3, Defensa y Justicia 1

Aldosivi 3, Velez Sarsfield 2

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Huracan vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.

