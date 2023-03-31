Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate970215521
Rosario Central9522131217
San Lorenzo851210416
Defensa y Justicia943211615
Argentinos942310514
Racing Club842211714
Lanus842210614
Newell's942391014
Velez Sarsfield934212713
Talleres841312813
Instituto AC Cordoba834111813
Huracan8332121012
Godoy Cruz940571012
Boca Juniors83239811
Estudiantes9324101111
Belgrano83235911
CA Platense8242111310
Barracas Central82339109
Banfield8233469
Sarmiento822410118
Independiente8152798
Tigre82248118
Arsenal82247108
CA Central Cordoba SE82244108
Gimnasia92256148
Santa Fe91446107
Atletico Tucuman81435107
Colon80536105

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Belgrano vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

