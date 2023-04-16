Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|12
|10
|0
|2
|22
|5
|30
|San Lorenzo
|12
|7
|3
|2
|14
|5
|24
|Talleres
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|10
|21
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|8
|21
|Belgrano
|12
|6
|3
|3
|12
|9
|21
|Rosario Central
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|12
|21
|Argentinos
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|8
|18
|Lanus
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|9
|18
|Racing Club
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|13
|18
|Estudiantes
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|12
|18
|Newell's
|12
|5
|3
|4
|10
|11
|18
|CA Platense
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|14
|16
|Tigre
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Godoy Cruz
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|13
|16
|Velez Sarsfield
|12
|3
|6
|3
|15
|11
|15
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|11
|4
|3
|4
|8
|12
|15
|Boca Juniors
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|12
|14
|Huracan
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|17
|13
|Barracas Central
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|16
|13
|Sarmiento
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|12
|12
|Gimnasia
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|20
|11
|Colon
|11
|1
|7
|3
|10
|13
|10
|Independiente
|12
|1
|7
|4
|9
|13
|10
|Banfield
|11
|2
|4
|5
|7
|14
|10
|Atletico Tucuman
|11
|1
|6
|4
|6
|13
|9
|Arsenal
|11
|2
|2
|7
|9
|17
|8
|Santa Fe
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|18
|8
Saturday, April 8
Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0
Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1
Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3
Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3
Sunday, April 9
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1
Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0
Huracan 0, River Plate 3
Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2
Tuesday, April 11
Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0
Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3
Wednesday, April 12
San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0
Belgrano 2, Huracan 0
Racing Club 0, Newell's 1
Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0
Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Thursday, April 13
Arsenal 2, Godoy Cruz 3
Colon 2, Talleres 2
River Plate 3, Gimnasia 0
Tigre 1, Sarmiento 0
Saturday, April 15
Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2
Huracan 0, Argentinos 0
Sunday, April 16
Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0
Independiente 1, Racing Club 1
Newell's 0, River Plate 1
Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0
Monday, April 17
CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
