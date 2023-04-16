Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate12100222530
San Lorenzo1273214524
Talleres12633201021
Defensa y Justicia1263316821
Belgrano1263312921
Rosario Central11632141221
Argentinos1253415818
Lanus1153315918
Racing Club12534151318
Estudiantes12534131218
Newell's12534101118
CA Platense11443141416
Tigre12444121316
Instituto AC Cordoba12444121316
Godoy Cruz11515111316
Velez Sarsfield12363151115
CA Central Cordoba SE1143481215
Boca Juniors12426131214
Huracan12345131713
Barracas Central12345101613
Sarmiento11335121212
Gimnasia1232792011
Colon11173101310
Independiente1217491310
Banfield1124571410
Atletico Tucuman111646139
Arsenal112279178
Santa Fe121567188

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0

Belgrano 2, Huracan 0

Racing Club 0, Newell's 1

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0

Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal 2, Godoy Cruz 3

Colon 2, Talleres 2

River Plate 3, Gimnasia 0

Tigre 1, Sarmiento 0

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1

Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2

Huracan 0, Argentinos 0

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0

Independiente 1, Racing Club 1

Newell's 0, River Plate 1

Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

