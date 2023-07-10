Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate241734421554
Talleres231355382044
San Lorenzo241110322943
Lanus241185332341
Defensa y Justicia241176311940
Estudiantes241095271939
Godoy Cruz241077312637
Rosario Central23995302536
Belgrano241059202135
Argentinos24978261934
Boca Juniors23959252232
Racing Club24888313132
CA Platense249510252732
Barracas Central247107242831
Newell's23797202130
CA Central Cordoba SE23788192229
Sarmiento247710222228
Tigre247710222728
Gimnasia23779203028
Atletico Tucuman23698202727
Instituto AC Cordoba246810183026
Velez Sarsfield245109232525
Independiente235108222725
Colon244137192725
Banfield246711173025
Santa Fe23599172524
Huracan234712162719
Arsenal245316163218

Sunday, July 2

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0

Banfield 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0

Monday, July 3

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate 2, Colon 0

Thursday, July 6

Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0

Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1

Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1

Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0

San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0

Colon 0, Belgrano 0

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:45 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

