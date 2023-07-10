Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|24
|17
|3
|4
|42
|15
|54
|Talleres
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|20
|44
|San Lorenzo
|24
|11
|10
|3
|22
|9
|43
|Lanus
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|23
|41
|Defensa y Justicia
|24
|11
|7
|6
|31
|19
|40
|Estudiantes
|24
|10
|9
|5
|27
|19
|39
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|10
|7
|7
|31
|26
|37
|Rosario Central
|23
|9
|9
|5
|30
|25
|36
|Belgrano
|24
|10
|5
|9
|20
|21
|35
|Argentinos
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|19
|34
|Boca Juniors
|23
|9
|5
|9
|25
|22
|32
|Racing Club
|24
|8
|8
|8
|31
|31
|32
|CA Platense
|24
|9
|5
|10
|25
|27
|32
|Barracas Central
|24
|7
|10
|7
|24
|28
|31
|Newell's
|23
|7
|9
|7
|20
|21
|30
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|23
|7
|8
|8
|19
|22
|29
|Sarmiento
|24
|7
|7
|10
|22
|22
|28
|Tigre
|24
|7
|7
|10
|22
|27
|28
|Gimnasia
|23
|7
|7
|9
|20
|30
|28
|Atletico Tucuman
|23
|6
|9
|8
|20
|27
|27
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|24
|6
|8
|10
|18
|30
|26
|Velez Sarsfield
|24
|5
|10
|9
|23
|25
|25
|Independiente
|23
|5
|10
|8
|22
|27
|25
|Colon
|24
|4
|13
|7
|19
|27
|25
|Banfield
|24
|6
|7
|11
|17
|30
|25
|Santa Fe
|23
|5
|9
|9
|17
|25
|24
|Huracan
|23
|4
|7
|12
|16
|27
|19
|Arsenal
|24
|5
|3
|16
|16
|32
|18
Sunday, July 2
Independiente 1, Huracan 0
Colon 0, Racing Club 4
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0
Banfield 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0
Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0
Monday, July 3
Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2
Tuesday, July 4
Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday, July 5
Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1
Tigre 1, Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 2, Colon 0
Thursday, July 6
Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0
Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1
Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1
Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2
Friday, July 7
Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0
Saturday, July 8
Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0
San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0
Sunday, July 9
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1
CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0
Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Arsenal 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2
Monday, July 10
Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0
Colon 0, Belgrano 0
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:45 p.m.
Independiente vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.
Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
