Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|21
|16
|2
|3
|39
|13
|50
|Talleres
|20
|12
|4
|4
|35
|17
|40
|San Lorenzo
|21
|10
|8
|3
|20
|8
|38
|Estudiantes
|21
|10
|6
|5
|26
|18
|36
|Lanus
|20
|9
|7
|4
|28
|19
|34
|Rosario Central
|20
|9
|7
|4
|29
|23
|34
|Defensa y Justicia
|20
|9
|6
|5
|25
|13
|33
|Belgrano
|20
|9
|4
|7
|17
|17
|31
|Argentinos
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|17
|29
|Godoy Cruz
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|23
|29
|Boca Juniors
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|18
|28
|Newell's
|20
|7
|7
|6
|17
|16
|28
|Racing Club
|21
|7
|6
|8
|26
|30
|27
|CA Platense
|20
|7
|5
|8
|21
|24
|26
|Gimnasia
|21
|7
|5
|9
|17
|27
|26
|Sarmiento
|20
|6
|7
|7
|18
|17
|25
|Tigre
|21
|6
|7
|8
|20
|24
|25
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|21
|6
|7
|8
|16
|21
|25
|Barracas Central
|21
|5
|9
|7
|20
|27
|24
|Colon
|20
|4
|11
|5
|18
|20
|23
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|29
|22
|Independiente
|20
|4
|9
|7
|20
|23
|21
|Atletico Tucuman
|20
|4
|9
|7
|17
|23
|21
|Santa Fe
|20
|4
|8
|8
|14
|24
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|21
|3
|9
|9
|20
|24
|18
|Huracan
|20
|4
|6
|10
|15
|24
|18
|Banfield
|20
|4
|6
|10
|13
|26
|18
|Arsenal
|20
|5
|2
|13
|15
|27
|17
Saturday, June 17
Santa Fe 1, Lanus 1
Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday, June 21
Estudiantes 1, San Lorenzo 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Gimnasia 0
Thursday, June 22
Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Racing Club 1, Barracas Central 1
River Plate 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 1
Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Arsenal vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 26
Belgrano vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Estudiantes vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.
Colon vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.
Banfield vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.
Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Independiente vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.
