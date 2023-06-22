Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate211623391350
Talleres201244351740
San Lorenzo21108320838
Estudiantes211065261836
Lanus20974281934
Rosario Central20974292334
Defensa y Justicia20965251333
Belgrano20947171731
Argentinos20857231729
Godoy Cruz20857232329
Boca Juniors20848231828
Newell's20776171628
Racing Club21768263027
CA Platense20758212426
Gimnasia21759172726
Sarmiento20677181725
Tigre21678202425
CA Central Cordoba SE21678162125
Barracas Central21597202724
Colon204115182023
Instituto AC Cordoba21579172922
Independiente20497202321
Atletico Tucuman20497172321
Santa Fe20488142420
Velez Sarsfield21399202418
Huracan204610152418
Banfield204610132618
Arsenal205213152717

Saturday, June 17

Santa Fe 1, Lanus 1

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday, June 21

Estudiantes 1, San Lorenzo 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Gimnasia 0

Thursday, June 22

Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Racing Club 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 1

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Arsenal vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Belgrano vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Estudiantes vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you