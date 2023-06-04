Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|18
|13
|2
|3
|31
|11
|41
|Talleres
|19
|11
|4
|4
|34
|17
|37
|San Lorenzo
|19
|10
|6
|3
|19
|7
|36
|Estudiantes
|19
|10
|5
|4
|25
|16
|35
|Rosario Central
|19
|9
|6
|4
|29
|23
|33
|Belgrano
|19
|9
|4
|6
|17
|15
|31
|Defensa y Justicia
|18
|8
|6
|4
|23
|12
|30
|Lanus
|17
|8
|5
|4
|24
|16
|29
|Boca Juniors
|19
|8
|3
|8
|22
|17
|27
|Newell's
|19
|7
|6
|6
|16
|15
|27
|Argentinos
|19
|7
|5
|7
|22
|17
|26
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|7
|5
|6
|20
|20
|26
|Sarmiento
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|15
|25
|CA Platense
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|24
|23
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|19
|6
|5
|8
|16
|21
|23
|Tigre
|19
|5
|7
|7
|18
|22
|22
|Racing Club
|18
|6
|4
|8
|22
|27
|22
|Barracas Central
|19
|5
|7
|7
|19
|26
|22
|Gimnasia
|19
|6
|4
|9
|16
|27
|22
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|19
|5
|6
|8
|15
|25
|21
|Colon
|19
|3
|11
|5
|17
|20
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|18
|3
|9
|6
|18
|19
|18
|Independiente
|18
|3
|9
|6
|17
|21
|18
|Atletico Tucuman
|18
|3
|9
|6
|14
|20
|18
|Huracan
|19
|4
|6
|9
|15
|23
|18
|Banfield
|19
|4
|6
|9
|12
|22
|18
|Santa Fe
|18
|4
|6
|8
|12
|22
|18
|Arsenal
|19
|5
|2
|12
|15
|26
|17
Saturday, May 27
Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0
CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0
Independiente 1, Lanus 1
Sunday, May 28
Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1
Talleres 1, Argentinos 0
Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0
Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Monday, May 29
Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Banfield 2, Rosario Central 0
Huracan 0, Santa Fe 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Estudiantes 0
Velez Sarsfield 2, River Plate 2
Thursday, June 1
Sarmiento 0, Newell's 0
Arsenal 1, Boca Juniors 0
Friday, June 2
Estudiantes 5, Barracas Central 2
Tigre 1, Talleres 3
Argentinos 1, CA Platense 0
Saturday, June 3
Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Huracan 0
Rosario Central 4, Instituto AC Cordoba 1
Racing Club 2, Banfield 0
Sunday, June 4
Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Barracas Central vs. Rosario Central, 2:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
CA Platense vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.
Talleres vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, June 12
Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
Banfield vs. River Plate, 6:15 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
