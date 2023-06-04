Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate181323311141
Talleres191144341737
San Lorenzo19106319736
Estudiantes191054251635
Rosario Central19964292333
Belgrano19946171531
Defensa y Justicia18864231230
Lanus17854241629
Boca Juniors19838221727
Newell's19766161527
Argentinos19757221726
Godoy Cruz18756202026
Sarmiento19676181525
CA Platense19658202423
CA Central Cordoba SE19658162123
Tigre19577182222
Racing Club18648222722
Barracas Central19577192622
Gimnasia19649162722
Instituto AC Cordoba19568152521
Colon193115172020
Velez Sarsfield18396181918
Independiente18396172118
Atletico Tucuman18396142018
Huracan19469152318
Banfield19469122218
Santa Fe18468122218
Arsenal195212152617

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1

Talleres 1, Argentinos 0

Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0

Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Monday, May 29

Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, River Plate 2

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento 0, Newell's 0

Arsenal 1, Boca Juniors 0

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes 5, Barracas Central 2

Tigre 1, Talleres 3

Argentinos 1, CA Platense 0

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Huracan 0

Rosario Central 4, Instituto AC Cordoba 1

Racing Club 2, Banfield 0

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Barracas Central vs. Rosario Central, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

CA Platense vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.

Talleres vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. River Plate, 6:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

