Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Huracan1100423
River Plate1100203
Lanus1100213
Tigre1100213
Independiente1100103
San Lorenzo1100103
Rosario Central1100103
CA Platense1010221
Newell's1010221
Belgrano1010001
Sarmiento1010001
Instituto AC Cordoba1010001
Racing Club1010001
Atletico Tucuman0000000
Boca Juniors0000000
Banfield0000000
Barracas Central0000000
Godoy Cruz0000000
Gimnasia0000000
Santa Fe0000000
Velez Sarsfield0000000
Colon1001120
Estudiantes1001120
Argentinos1001010
Arsenal1001010
Talleres1001010
Defensa y Justicia1001240
CA Central Cordoba SE1001020

Friday, Jan. 27

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2

Talleres 0, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.

Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

