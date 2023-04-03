Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|9
|7
|0
|2
|15
|5
|21
|San Lorenzo
|9
|5
|2
|2
|10
|4
|17
|Racing Club
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|8
|17
|Rosario Central
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|12
|17
|Talleres
|9
|5
|1
|3
|15
|8
|16
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|6
|15
|Argentinos
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|5
|14
|Boca Juniors
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|14
|Lanus
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|8
|14
|Newell's
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|7
|13
|CA Platense
|9
|3
|4
|2
|13
|13
|13
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|9
|3
|4
|2
|11
|11
|13
|Huracan
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|12
|12
|Godoy Cruz
|9
|4
|0
|5
|7
|10
|12
|Belgrano
|9
|3
|3
|3
|5
|9
|12
|Estudiantes
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|11
|11
|Tigre
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|12
|11
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|9
|3
|2
|4
|5
|10
|11
|Sarmiento
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|11
|9
|Independiente
|9
|1
|6
|2
|7
|9
|9
|Barracas Central
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|13
|9
|Banfield
|9
|2
|3
|4
|4
|8
|9
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|2
|5
|7
|11
|8
|Atletico Tucuman
|9
|1
|5
|3
|5
|10
|8
|Gimnasia
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|14
|8
|Santa Fe
|9
|1
|4
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Colon
|9
|0
|6
|3
|6
|10
|6
Thursday, March 30
Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0
Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0
Friday, March 31
Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1
Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0
River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0
Saturday, April 1
Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3
San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0
Racing Club 2, Huracan 1
Tigre 2, Lanus 1
Sunday, April 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3
Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Banfield 0, CA Platense 2
Monday, April 3
Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0
Friday, April 7
CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Lanus vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.
Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.