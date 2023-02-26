Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lanus
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|12
|Talleres
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|12
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|12
|San Lorenzo
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|12
|Huracan
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|4
|10
|Rosario Central
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|River Plate
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|5
|9
|Tigre
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|8
|Newell's
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Belgrano
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|Argentinos
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Godoy Cruz
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Racing Club
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Velez Sarsfield
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Sarmiento
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|5
|CA Platense
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|11
|5
|Barracas Central
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Gimnasia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Independiente
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|4
|Santa Fe
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Banfield
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Colon
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Atletico Tucuman
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|2
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
Saturday, Feb. 18
Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0
Tigre 0, River Plate 1
Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 1
Argentinos 3, Belgrano 0
Newell's 2, Banfield 0
Sunday, Feb. 19
Santa Fe 1, Colon 1
Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1
Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Monday, Feb. 20
Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday, Feb. 24
Belgrano 0, Tigre 2
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday, Feb. 25
San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1
CA Platense 2, Talleres 4
Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2
Sunday, Feb. 26
Colon 1, Huracan 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 1, Arsenal 2
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.
Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.