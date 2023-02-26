Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Lanus44009212
Talleres540110412
Defensa y Justicia540110412
San Lorenzo54015212
Huracan532010511
Boca Juniors53117410
Rosario Central53116610
River Plate5302759
Tigre5221868
Newell's4211537
Belgrano5212367
Argentinos4202536
Godoy Cruz5203236
Racing Club4121535
Velez Sarsfield5122555
Instituto AC Cordoba4121225
Sarmiento5122675
Estudiantes5122465
CA Platense51228115
Barracas Central4112674
Gimnasia4112354
Independiente4112244
Arsenal5113484
Santa Fe5032253
Banfield4022252
Colon5023372
Atletico Tucuman5023282
CA Central Cordoba SE4013051

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0

Tigre 0, River Plate 1

Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 1

Argentinos 3, Belgrano 0

Newell's 2, Banfield 0

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe 1, Colon 1

Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1

Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Friday, Feb. 24

Belgrano 0, Tigre 2

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1

CA Platense 2, Talleres 4

Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2

Sunday, Feb. 26

Colon 1, Huracan 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 1, Arsenal 2

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

