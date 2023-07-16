Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate251834451657
Talleres251465392048
San Lorenzo251210323946
Defensa y Justicia251186332141
Lanus241185332341
Rosario Central2510105332640
Estudiantes251096282239
Godoy Cruz251087332838
Boca Juniors241059262235
Belgrano2510510202235
Argentinos24978261934
Newell's24897222133
Racing Club25898323233
CA Platense259610252733
Barracas Central247107242831
Atletico Tucuman24798222730
Sarmiento257810232329
CA Central Cordoba SE24789192429
Tigre247710222728
Gimnasia247710203228
Velez Sarsfield255119242626
Santa Fe255119172526
Instituto AC Cordoba246810183026
Independiente245109222925
Colon244137192725
Banfield246711173025
Huracan254714162919
Arsenal245316163218

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0

San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0

Colon 0, Belgrano 0

Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Tuesday, July 11

Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Newell's 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Gimnasia 0

Friday, July 14

Sarmiento 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 0, Talleres 1

Saturday, July 15

Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0

Racing Club 1, Rosario Central 1

River Plate 3, Estudiantes 1

Sunday, July 16

Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 5 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 5 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 5 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 5 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente, 5 p.m.

