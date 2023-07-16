Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|25
|18
|3
|4
|45
|16
|57
|Talleres
|25
|14
|6
|5
|39
|20
|48
|San Lorenzo
|25
|12
|10
|3
|23
|9
|46
|Defensa y Justicia
|25
|11
|8
|6
|33
|21
|41
|Lanus
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|23
|41
|Rosario Central
|25
|10
|10
|5
|33
|26
|40
|Estudiantes
|25
|10
|9
|6
|28
|22
|39
|Godoy Cruz
|25
|10
|8
|7
|33
|28
|38
|Boca Juniors
|24
|10
|5
|9
|26
|22
|35
|Belgrano
|25
|10
|5
|10
|20
|22
|35
|Argentinos
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|19
|34
|Newell's
|24
|8
|9
|7
|22
|21
|33
|Racing Club
|25
|8
|9
|8
|32
|32
|33
|CA Platense
|25
|9
|6
|10
|25
|27
|33
|Barracas Central
|24
|7
|10
|7
|24
|28
|31
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|7
|9
|8
|22
|27
|30
|Sarmiento
|25
|7
|8
|10
|23
|23
|29
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|24
|7
|8
|9
|19
|24
|29
|Tigre
|24
|7
|7
|10
|22
|27
|28
|Gimnasia
|24
|7
|7
|10
|20
|32
|28
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|5
|11
|9
|24
|26
|26
|Santa Fe
|25
|5
|11
|9
|17
|25
|26
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|24
|6
|8
|10
|18
|30
|26
|Independiente
|24
|5
|10
|9
|22
|29
|25
|Colon
|24
|4
|13
|7
|19
|27
|25
|Banfield
|24
|6
|7
|11
|17
|30
|25
|Huracan
|25
|4
|7
|14
|16
|29
|19
|Arsenal
|24
|5
|3
|16
|16
|32
|18
Saturday, July 8
Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0
San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 0
Sunday, July 9
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1
CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0
Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Arsenal 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2
Monday, July 10
Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0
Colon 0, Belgrano 0
Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0
Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0
Tuesday, July 11
Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Independiente 0, Newell's 2
Atletico Tucuman 2, Gimnasia 0
Friday, July 14
Sarmiento 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 2
Huracan 0, Talleres 1
Saturday, July 15
Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0
Racing Club 1, Rosario Central 1
River Plate 3, Estudiantes 1
Sunday, July 16
Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 5 p.m.
Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 5 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 5 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 5 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 5 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.