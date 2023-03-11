Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
San Lorenzo751110316
Defensa y Justicia742111514
Talleres741212713
Huracan633011612
Lanus640210612
River Plate64029512
Boca Juniors63217411
Instituto AC Cordoba72418610
Argentinos73137510
Newell's63127610
Belgrano63124610
Rosario Central631271010
Godoy Cruz6303439
Sarmiento62221088
Tigre6222878
Racing Club6222768
Velez Sarsfield6222768
Barracas Central7223898
Independiente7142577
Santa Fe6132456
CA Platense61329126
Atletico Tucuman7133496
Estudiantes6123485
CA Central Cordoba SE6123265
Arsenal71245105
Gimnasia71243105
Colon6033373
Banfield6033263

Friday, March 3

Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0

Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Gimnasia 0, Colon 0

Lanus 0, River Plate 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0

Sunday, March 5

Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2

Tigre 0, Argentinos 1

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0

Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1

Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Arsenal vs. Tigre, 5:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

