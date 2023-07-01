Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate221624401550
San Lorenzo22118321841
Talleres211245361940
Lanus221174312040
Estudiantes211065261836
Rosario Central22985302535
Belgrano211047201834
Defensa y Justicia21966261633
Argentinos21957261832
Godoy Cruz21957272332
Newell's21786181729
CA Platense22859232529
Sarmiento21777221828
Boca Juniors21849232228
Racing Club21768263027
Barracas Central22697222827
Gimnasia21759172726
Tigre21678202425
CA Central Cordoba SE21678162125
Colon214125192124
Atletico Tucuman22598192724
Santa Fe22589172523
Instituto AC Cordoba21579172922
Velez Sarsfield22499212421
Independiente21498202621
Huracan214710162519
Banfield214611142918
Arsenal225215153017

Friday, June 23

Huracan 1, Newell's 1

Argentinos 3, Defensa y Justicia 1

Saturday, June 24

Santa Fe 3, Independiente 0

Lanus 2, Talleres 1

Sunday, June 25

Arsenal 0, CA Platense 2

Rosario Central 1, Colon 1

Sarmiento 4, Atletico Tucuman 1

Monday, June 26

Belgrano 3, Banfield 1

Friday, June 30

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, July 1

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Independiente vs. Huracan, 2 p.m.

Colon vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Argentinos, 6:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors, 5 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Sarmiento vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 4 p.m.

