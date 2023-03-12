Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
San Lorenzo751110316
River Plate750212515
Defensa y Justicia742111514
Talleres741212713
Lanus741210613
Huracan733112812
Racing Club73228611
Boca Juniors73227511
Belgrano73224611
Rosario Central732281111
Instituto AC Cordoba72418610
Argentinos73137510
Newell's63127610
Godoy Cruz7304469
Sarmiento72231098
Velez Sarsfield6222768
Barracas Central7223898
Tigre7223898
CA Central Cordoba SE7223468
Estudiantes7223698
Santa Fe7142567
Independiente7142577
CA Platense61329126
Banfield7133366
Atletico Tucuman7133496
Arsenal71245105
Gimnasia71243105
Colon6033373

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Gimnasia 0, Colon 0

Lanus 0, River Plate 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0

Sunday, March 5

Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2

Tigre 0, Argentinos 1

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0

Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1

Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

