Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|26
|18
|4
|4
|48
|19
|58
|Talleres
|26
|14
|7
|5
|41
|22
|49
|San Lorenzo
|26
|12
|10
|4
|23
|11
|46
|Defensa y Justicia
|26
|12
|8
|6
|36
|21
|44
|Lanus
|25
|11
|9
|5
|35
|25
|42
|Estudiantes
|26
|11
|9
|6
|32
|22
|42
|Rosario Central
|26
|10
|11
|5
|36
|29
|41
|Boca Juniors
|26
|12
|5
|9
|31
|24
|41
|Argentinos
|26
|11
|7
|8
|29
|19
|40
|Godoy Cruz
|26
|10
|8
|8
|33
|30
|38
|Racing Club
|26
|9
|9
|8
|35
|33
|36
|Barracas Central
|26
|8
|11
|7
|25
|28
|35
|Belgrano
|26
|10
|5
|11
|20
|26
|35
|Newell's
|26
|8
|10
|8
|23
|23
|34
|Atletico Tucuman
|26
|8
|10
|8
|23
|27
|34
|CA Platense
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|28
|33
|Tigre
|26
|8
|7
|11
|25
|29
|31
|Sarmiento
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|26
|29
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|26
|7
|8
|11
|20
|28
|29
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|25
|7
|8
|10
|20
|30
|29
|Banfield
|26
|7
|8
|11
|21
|32
|29
|Gimnasia
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|37
|29
|Independiente
|26
|6
|10
|10
|23
|30
|28
|Velez Sarsfield
|26
|5
|12
|9
|24
|26
|27
|Santa Fe
|26
|5
|12
|9
|17
|25
|27
|Colon
|26
|4
|13
|9
|20
|31
|25
|Huracan
|26
|5
|7
|14
|17
|29
|22
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|4
|17
|16
|34
|19
Monday, July 17
Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1
Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Saturday, July 22
San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2
Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0
CA Platense 0, Huracan 1
Sunday, July 23
Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0
Rosario Central 3, River Plate 3
Monday, July 24
Velez Sarsfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Racing Club 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Boca Juniors 2, Newell's 1
Tuesday, July 25
Barracas Central 0, Arsenal 0
Colon 1, Tigre 3
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.
Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.
