Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate191423351244
Talleres201244351740
San Lorenzo20107319737
Estudiantes191054251635
Rosario Central20974292334
Lanus19964271833
Belgrano19946171531
Defensa y Justicia18864231230
Argentinos20857231729
Godoy Cruz19856222129
Boca Juniors20848231828
Newell's20776171628
CA Platense20758212426
Sarmiento20677181725
CA Central Cordoba SE20668162124
Racing Club19658232823
Barracas Central20587192623
Tigre20578182322
Instituto AC Cordoba20578162622
Gimnasia19649162722
Independiente20497202321
Colon193115172020
Santa Fe19478132319
Velez Sarsfield19397182018
Atletico Tucuman19397152218
Huracan19469152318
Banfield204610132618
Arsenal205213152717

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0

Godoy Cruz 2, Independiente 1

Lanus 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

Friday, June 9

Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, June 10

CA Platense 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1

Talleres 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, June 12

Newell's 1, Santa Fe 1

San Lorenzo 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Banfield 1, River Plate 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Racing Club 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Argentinos 1

Tuesday, June 13

Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Racing Club vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6:45 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

