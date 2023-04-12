Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate1080218524
San Lorenzo1172214523
Talleres1061318819
Defensa y Justicia1153315818
Lanus1153315918
Rosario Central10532131218
Belgrano1153310918
Newell's11533101018
Argentinos1152415817
Racing Club11524141217
CA Platense11443141416
Instituto AC Cordoba11443121216
CA Central Cordoba SE1143481215
Velez Sarsfield11353151114
Boca Juniors11425131114
Estudiantes10424121214
Godoy Cruz1041581113
Sarmiento10334121112
Tigre10334111312
Huracan11335131712
Barracas Central11335101612
Gimnasia1032591511
Banfield1124571410
Independiente101638119
Colon101638119
Arsenal102267148
Atletico Tucuman101546138
Santa Fe111467187

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0

Belgrano 2, Huracan 0

Racing Club 0, Newell's 1

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

