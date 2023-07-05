Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate221624401550
San Lorenzo23119322942
Talleres221255372041
Lanus231175312140
Estudiantes231085271938
Defensa y Justicia221066271636
Rosario Central23995302536
Godoy Cruz231067302536
Belgrano221048201934
Argentinos22958261932
Boca Juniors22949252231
Racing Club23878313131
Newell's22796201930
CA Platense238510242729
Sarmiento22778222028
Barracas Central22697222827
Gimnasia22769192927
CA Central Cordoba SE22688172226
Tigre236710212725
Instituto AC Cordoba22679182925
Velez Sarsfield23599222424
Independiente22598212624
Colon224126192524
Atletico Tucuman22598192724
Banfield236611173024
Santa Fe22589172523
Huracan224711162619
Arsenal225215153017

Friday, June 30

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, July 1

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Sunday, July 2

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0

Banfield 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0

Monday, July 3

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

