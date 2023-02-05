Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Lanus2200426
Godoy Cruz2200206
Instituto AC Cordoba2110204
CA Platense2110434
Tigre2110434
Rosario Central2110324
Newell's2110324
Belgrano2110214
Boca Juniors2110104
Huracan1100423
Barracas Central2101543
River Plate2101323
Velez Sarsfield2101323
Talleres2101213
Independiente2101223
San Lorenzo2101223
Argentinos2101113
Banfield1010001
Estudiantes2011231
Arsenal2011121
Racing Club2011011
Sarmiento2011351
CA Central Cordoba SE2011021
Santa Fe2011021
Defensa y Justicia1001240
Colon2002130
Gimnasia1001130
Atletico Tucuman2002030

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2

Talleres 0, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

