Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|14
|11
|1
|2
|25
|6
|34
|San Lorenzo
|14
|8
|4
|2
|15
|5
|28
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|8
|3
|3
|20
|8
|27
|Estudiantes
|14
|7
|3
|4
|16
|13
|24
|Belgrano
|14
|7
|3
|4
|13
|11
|24
|Rosario Central
|13
|6
|5
|2
|18
|16
|23
|Lanus
|13
|6
|4
|3
|21
|14
|22
|Talleres
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|11
|21
|Godoy Cruz
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|18
|21
|Tigre
|14
|5
|5
|4
|14
|14
|20
|Argentinos
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|12
|19
|Newell's
|14
|5
|4
|5
|10
|12
|19
|Boca Juniors
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|15
|18
|Racing Club
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|19
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|3
|6
|10
|15
|18
|CA Platense
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|17
|17
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|16
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|13
|16
|Sarmiento
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|16
|Huracan
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|19
|16
|Banfield
|14
|3
|6
|5
|9
|15
|15
|Gimnasia
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14
|23
|15
|Colon
|14
|2
|8
|4
|12
|16
|14
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|2
|8
|4
|12
|17
|14
|Barracas Central
|14
|3
|5
|6
|10
|18
|14
|Independiente
|14
|2
|7
|5
|11
|15
|13
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|2
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Santa Fe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|20
|8
Saturday, April 22
Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1
Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Belgrano 1, Newell's 0
Sunday, April 23
San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0
Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1
Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0
River Plate 2, Independiente 0
Monday, April 24
Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3
Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4
Tuesday, April 25
Tigre 1, Huracan 0
Thursday, April 27
CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2
Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Friday, April 28
Newell's 0, Argentinos 0
Huracan 2, Arsenal 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1
Saturday, April 29
Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1
Sunday, April 30
Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0
Independiente 2, Belgrano 0
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
