Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate14111225634
San Lorenzo1484215528
Defensa y Justicia1483320827
Estudiantes14734161324
Belgrano14734131124
Rosario Central13652181623
Lanus13643211422
Talleres13634201121
Godoy Cruz14635181821
Tigre14554141420
Argentinos14545171219
Newell's14545101219
Boca Juniors14536181518
Racing Club14536171918
CA Central Cordoba SE14536101518
CA Platense14455151717
Instituto AC Cordoba14455131617
Velez Sarsfield14374161316
Sarmiento14446151516
Huracan14446151916
Banfield1436591515
Gimnasia14437142315
Colon14284121614
Atletico Tucuman14284121714
Barracas Central14356101814
Independiente14275111513
Arsenal14329122111
Santa Fe131578208

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre 1, Huracan 0

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday, April 28

Newell's 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 2, Arsenal 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

