Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1897220934
Gimnasia18963191033
Huracan18882221332
Boca Juniors181026242232
Godoy Cruz18945211731
Argentinos18936201630
River Plate18855271529
Racing Club18774241528
Patronato Parana18765231927
San Lorenzo185112231826
CA Platense18684171426
Newell's18756171626
Estudiantes18756171726
Santa Fe17755212226
Tigre18585252323
Barracas Central18657202623
Banfield18576171822
Rosario Central18648141822
Sarmiento19649192422
Independiente19568212321
CA Central Cordoba SE18639222521
Arsenal183114182020
Defensa y Justicia18477141919
Talleres17467131618
Colon18468152218
Velez Sarsfield181107192513
Aldosivi183411112813
Lanus182511152811

Sunday, Sept. 4

Patronato Parana 0, Santa Fe 0

CA Platense 0, Estudiantes 0

Colon 1, Boca Juniors 2

River Plate 2, Barracas Central 0

Monday, Sept. 5

Defensa y Justicia 0, San Lorenzo 0

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Banfield 0

Thursday, Sept. 8

Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0

Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 9

Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana 1, CA Platense 0

Tigre 1, Huracan 1

Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 2, Colon 1

Sunday, Sept. 11

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 0

Arsenal 2, Velez Sarsfield 2

Boca Juniors 1, River Plate 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Monday, Sept. 12

Sarmiento 1, Independiente 2

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Patronato Parana, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Aldosivi vs. Newell's, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

